Sudan: Farmer Shot Dead in East Jebel Marra, Darfur

Jebel Marra — A farmer was shot dead and three other women were wounded in separate incidents in eastern Jebel Marra in South Darfur and Tawila in North Darfur on Sunday. In addition, seven farmers were arrested on Friday for attempting to return camels on their land to Kutum in North Darfur.

The two incidents occurred as a result of trespassing by herds of livestock on the farms of Kidinir village west of El Malam, leading to the killing of farmer Adam Musa Yahya. Kaltoum Ibrahim, Noura Yousef, and Um Hassan Yahya were wounded at the farms near Umgai village, 20 kilometres east of Tabit.

Farmers in Tawila locality, popularly known as eastern Jebel Marra, are often attacked by militant herders who want to use their farms as pasture. Displaced returning to their area of origin complain about new settlers who occupy their villages.

Arrest of seven farmers

On Friday, the authorities of Kutum in North Darfur arrested seven farmers, held them for a day, and then released them with bail. The farmers were reportedly on the way to Kutum, to return some of the camels which had been grazing on their land. They planned to give the camels to a barn, where they can register this with the authorities and are entitled to some compensation.

While the farmers were walking with camels to the barn, herders ambushed them and injured farmers Adam Abakar Atim and Maria Mohamed Abdallah.

Further on their way to the gate of Kutum, the farmers reported that security men immediately arrested Ahmed Abdallah, Abakar Osman, Mohamed Yahya, Kamal Osman, Ahmed Ishag, Osman Mohamed Mousa and Ismail Osman.

Radio Dabanga attempted to contact the locality commissioner for comments and clarification. The commissioner, however, declined to comment.