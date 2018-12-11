Sudan: Dollar Rises Against Sudanese Pound

Khartoum — The US Dollar continued to rise against the Sudanese Pound on Sunday. The buying price of bank cheques came close to the SDG 70 threshold, with purchase price at SDG 69.5 and selling price through cash at SDG 62.

However, the Market Makers Mechanism retained the Dollar purchase at the price of SDG 47.5 in commercial banks and ATMs.

Traders in foreign currency markets said that the security authorities launched intensive crackdowns on Saturday, resulting in the arrest of a number of traders while others fled from El Soug El Arabi in the centre of Khartoum.

The Sudanese pound continues to fluctuate against the Dollar. In October 2018, the Director of the Bank of Sudan, Mohamed El Kheir El Zubeir, acknowledged in press statements the high inflation rates since April 2016.