Senegal: Secretary Pompeo's Meeting With Senegalese Prime Minister Mohammed Dionne

MCC COO and Head of Agency Jonathan Nash and Senegalese Minister of Economy, Finance and Planning Amadou Ba shake hands during the ceremony to mark the signing of the MCC Senegal Power Compact at the State Department.

The below is attributable to Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino:‎

Secretary Michael R. Pompeo met with Senegalese Prime Minister Mohammed Dionne today in Washington, D.C. The Secretary reiterated the United States’ commitment to Senegal with the signing of Senegal’s second Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact. The $600 million compact will strengthen electrical transmission links in Senegal’s capital, expand electricity coverage in rural areas, and improve overall governance of the power sector. The Secretary and the Prime Minister also discussed ways to cooperate on matters of regional security. Senegal is the eighth largest contributor to UN peacekeeping and has more than 1,400 troops as part of the peacekeeping mission in Mali. The Secretary and the Prime Minister agreed on the importance of maintaining Senegal’s democratic traditions in the upcoming February 2019 election. The Prime Minister reaffirmed Senegal’s commitment to ensure a peaceful transition of power during next year’s elections.

December 10, 2018