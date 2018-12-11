10 December 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Ethiopia: Bakri Receives Phone Call From Abiy Ahmed

Khartoum — The First Vice - President of the Republic, Lt.Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, Monday, received a phone call from Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, through which he expressed his condolonces, and on behalf of the Ethiopian people, on the passing of the Wali (governor) of Gedarif State and his companions in a helicopter plane's crash at the state.

Lt. Gen. Bakri has thanked Abiy for his condolences to the people of Sudan on their loss, appreciating the deeply-rooted fraternal relations between two countries.

