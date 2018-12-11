Sudan: Dutch Ambassador Visits Refugee Camps On Tuesday

Khartoum — The Dutch ambassador to Sudan will visit, Today, Tuesday , the southern refugee camps in the White Nile State to launch support from the Dutch government for southern refugee camps and the villages host community in and Al-Jabalein localities.

" The support of the Dutch government consists of agricultural machinery and equipment, including integrated irrigation units and production inputs for the rehabilitation of nine agricultural projects" said Mohamed Noureddine, Director of Refugee Housing at the Refugee Commission in the White Nile state.

He outlined that the support comes in the conterxt of efforts of the international community to fulfill its obligations towards the southern refugees and the host community.