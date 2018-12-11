Sudanese-American Elected to City Council Seat in Washington DC

Khartoum (Sudanow) - Mohamed Seifeldein, a young Sudanese-American, won a city council seat in Alexandria, a suburb of Washington DC. He obtained more than 34,000 votes in the elections held on last November 6th, and consequently qualified for city council membership.

The young politician, Mohamed Seifeldein, comes from a migrant Sudanese family that left Sudan because of civil war conditions and opted to live in Alexandria.

Seifeldein started his schooling at the USA from elementary level up to university stage. Upon graduation he started to work in order to help his limited-income family. But deep inside Seifeldein said he always dreamt that something big was in hiding for him.

Dr. Atif Mohamed Ahmed, a Sudanese who is resident at the USA, told Sudanow that the election of Seifeldein for the city council seat had been much celebrated in Alexandria, which was a city of large population of immigrants. Atif further added that Seifeldein's election for city council opened doors of hope for all immigrants in Washington DC area. Atif also remarked that the election campaign of Seifeldein "Mo", had attracted many Americans of different origins and ethnicities who believe in the American dream and the influential power of diversity, especially that the council seat in question lies within the state of founding father George Washington, a fact that gave Mo's win further value as noted by his campaign observers and participants.

On his website "Mo", who is an attorney, promises to work towards improving the economy of Alexandria and living standards of its inhabitants. He also states that he provides legal services to small business investors and to the needy. He further said that he had previously volunteered to provide free legal service.

