Sudanese Bodybuilder, Mamoon, Collects Gold Medal in International Contest

Samih Eziddin Mamoon of Sudan has ranked first, winning a gold medal in the recent Shwan Rhoden international bodybuilding contest, held in Manila, Capital City of the Philippines.

The contest was organized by The International Bodybuilding Association, the governing body of this sport.

Contenders from all of the world had taken part in the contest.

Mamoon's medal was in the athlete physique category. He has also ranked second in the beginners category, obtaining the silver medal.

Mamoon has acknowledged "the big assistance" accorded to him by officials of the Sudanese Consulate in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, that allowed him to take part in the championship.

Mamoon is currently resident in Saudi Arabia.