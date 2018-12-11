1 December 2018

SudaNow (Khartoum)

Sudanese Bodybuilder, Mamoon, Collects Gold Medal in International Contest

Tagged:

Related Topics

Samih Eziddin Mamoon of Sudan has ranked first, winning a gold medal in the recent Shwan Rhoden international bodybuilding contest, held in Manila, Capital City of the Philippines.

The contest was organized by The International Bodybuilding Association, the governing body of this sport.

Contenders from all of the world had taken part in the contest.

Mamoon's medal was in the athlete physique category. He has also ranked second in the beginners category, obtaining the silver medal.

Mamoon has acknowledged "the big assistance" accorded to him by officials of the Sudanese Consulate in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, that allowed him to take part in the championship.

Mamoon is currently resident in Saudi Arabia.

Sudan

Kick-Off - Mbeki Meeting Signals Start of Meetings Over Roadmap

Yesterday, the government delegation for the consultative meeting in Addis Ababa held talks with the African Union… Read more »

Read the original article on SudaNow.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 SudaNow. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.