Rwanda: All Set for Umushyikirano 2018

All is set for this year's Umushyikirano, which begins on Thursday at the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC), officials have said.

This year's edition is set to bring together more than 2,000 Rwandans at KCC to discuss issues that affect the country.

More Rwandans are expected to partake in proceedings from various locations by video link.

An official at the Prime Minister's Office told The New Times that five upcountry sites where people will gather and follow events at KCC live have also been readied for the occasion.

The five locations are in Gakenke District, representing the northern region; Huye District, for southern region; Kirehe District, for east; Nkombo island in Rusizi District, for the western region, and at the Intare Conference Arena in Rusororo, Gasabo District.

Intare Conference Arena, the official said, will be the main venue for more than 2,500 youths.

In all these places, people will be able to follow the event live and interact with those inside the KCC.

Meanwhile, members of Diaspora have been flying in for the annual gathering, The New Times has learnt.

The Rwandan embassy in Turkey has made arrangements for 10 Rwandans to participate. They are already in the country.

In addition, Eric Rugamba, an official in the Rwandan embassy in Ankara, Turkey, said: "As always, the Embassy offers space (at the Chancery) for all Rwandans and friends to follow the National Dialogue live."

"This year we will be following (Umushyikirano) live with a number of African students in Ankara and some African diplomats have expressed interest to join us."

Umushyikirano is attended by central and local government officials, representatives of the Diaspora, the private sector, civil society, and diplomats, among others.

During the two-day meeting, Rwandans directly engage leaders about the country's challenges, opportunities, and growth and development agenda.

Juvénal Turatsinze, a development expert, entrepreneur and author based in Nigeria, is in Kigali and ready to attend his first Umushyikirano.

He told The New Times that he has always followed previous events while away from home.

He is the author of the book, "The Formula for Accelerated Change," which introduces concepts and approaches for achieving rapid and sustainable development in Africa.

"I am very inspired by achievements already made by my country in terms of development. I am here, of course, to listen, observe and learn more about the vision of the country. And share and exchange ideas too," he said.