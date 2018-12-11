Ghana: Assembly Members in K'si Threaten Demonstration Against Insecurity

Assembly members in Kumasi have threatened to stage a massive demonstration against insecurity in the Ashanti Region following recorded series of robbery and murder cases within the year.

Some electoral areas in the region have also recorded murder and robbery cases within the year and have called for the removal of the Ashanti Regional Police Commander Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Ampofo Duku following insecurity in the region.

According to them, assembly members have agreed to demonstrate against the Ashanti Regional Police Command following insecurity in their electoral areas and accused the police hierarchy of inflicting incompetence on the region.

"The Ashanti Regional Police Commander has failed as far as protection of life and properties are concerned, some assembly members reported the rise in robbery and murder cases in our electoral areas to the police command but nothing has been done about it, we will stage a massive demonstration against the command if it doesn't address our concerns," they stressed. -kasapafmonline.com