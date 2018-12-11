Ghana: Capemay Properties Invests in Real Estate ... As It Unveils 'Signature Apartment'

The real estate industry in Ghana continues to boom as new residential facilities are springing up everywhere in the country.

The latest to join the growing league of investors in the industry is Capemay Properties a subsidiary of the Kasapreko Group Limited which unveiled an audacious 209-room apartments projects codenamed, "The Signature Apartment" at a ceremony held in Accra

The company focused on delivering quality buildings at competitive prices, good rental yield for investors and excellent customer service is the first real estate company under the conglomerate Kasapreko Group.

The apartment will be built by Italian construction firm Michelleti Group and expected to be ready in the first quarter of 2021.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of the Company Eunice Adjei-Bonsu said, the project was inspired by the Group Chairman Dr Kwabena Adjei's philosophy for excellence.

Her outfit she said had passion to redefine urban living and make an indelible mark on Accra's skyline.

" Our concept for the signature apartments is very different from what other real estate companies offer to the Ghanaian market. We are offering our clients sophisticated amenities. The Signature Apartment offers you everything at your fingertips. We seek to deliver to our clients an apartments which guarantees return on investments for continued years" Mrs Adjei Bonsu added.

The Founder and Group Chairman of Kasapreko Company Dr. Kwabena Adjei in his remarks said, his philosophy for quality had been his hall mark and the launch of the Signature Apartments was to change the real estate marketing by providing a unique service missing in the real estate environment in Ghana.

Dr, Adjei stressed that, Capemay's overall objective was to provide quality, decent rewarding and affordable homes for Ghana's growing middle class.

He urged investors to take advantage of Ghana's growing economy.

The concept is inspired by Ghana's Adinkra symbol 'Mframadan' which denotes strength and sturdiness.

With its unique design the signature apartments is located at Tetteh Quarshie-Circle opposite the Accra Mall. It is ten minutes' drive from the Kotoka International Airport.

The signature residence is luxury with sophistication, rising 13 stories and offering panoramic views, our unique property offers owners unparalleled service and amenities rich life style, featuring exquisite residence designated to meet the most discerning needs of its clients.

The Signature Apartment is a finesse styled, luxurious properties equipped to deliver service point of view from a concierge service and in-residence dining to a dedicated residential management team offering unmatched customer service to its clients.

Amenities include; roof top swimming pool and bar, fitness center and steam room,. Others are a Lawn tennis court, Ballet and Yoga studio, Library Movie theater, Bowling alley, hair and nail salon, and a 24 -hours security service,

The rest are Private underground parking, Ground level swimming pool, Indoor and Outdoor playground, Spa, Karaoke studio, Café, restaurants, Corporate meeting rooms, Pharmaceutical drugstore, grocery stores as well as concierge services which completes its state of the art status.

The amenities will be fitted by global player, Bosch electronics and its country director has promised a top class furnishing of the property and aims for a longer and robust retrofitting systems.