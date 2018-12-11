Ghana: Arthur Energy Advisors Awarded

Arthur Energy Advisors (AEA), has been adjudged the Energy Consultancy Service Company of the Year at the 2018 Ghana Energy Awards held in Accra.

The company was recognised for its excellence in consultancy service in the energy sector.

AEA has been delivering technical energy sector advisory and consultancy services in the areas of Project Definition and Development, Project Management and Execution, Energy Strategy and Resource Planning, Energy Regulation and Policy Development.

Mr. Jabesh Amissah-Arthur, the former CEO of Bui Power Authority, who is now the Managing Partner of the AEA expressing gratitude for the award noted that the company's success was as a result of the commitment of the young women and men at AEA.

He said the recognition conveyed by the award inspires them to work harder to serve their clients in the energy sector, adding, "We have done a lot of work in the energy sector for Ghana and across ECOWAS that have contributed immensely to the advancement of the sector.

"We also recently worked on a Solar Corridor Road Map and initiatives for enhancing the efficiencies of utilities in the power sector. It is in no doubt that these have all contributed to usemerging as the Consultancy Company of the Year," he added.

Mr Amissah-Arthur noted: "The main objective of AEA is to assist our clients with world class strategies married with local insights to enable the agencies achieve both their long- and short-term energy sector goals, whether in Ghana or the West Africa sub-region.

AEA is a consultancy and advisory services firm based in Accra, Ghana, serving the African energy sector especially countries within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).