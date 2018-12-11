Ghana: Earth Tremor Hits Parts of Accra

Some parts of Weija and Gbawe in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region experienced an earth tremor yesterday morning.

The tremor, which occurred at about 7:50 a.m. shook buildings and cars, creating some panic among residents in and around the area.

Some of the residents took to various social media platforms to share their experiences on the tremor which lasted for about three to five seconds.

While some confirmed they experienced the tremor, others said they had felt the quake but had no idea what it was.

While others said they did not realise it was an earth tremor until they read on various platforms many other people shared their experiences on social media. It lasted for between three to five seconds.

An official of the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) confirmed the incident in an interview with Citi FM and indicated that the Authority was collecting data from some of their stations to give definite details about what happened.

"There was an earth tremor this morning. One of the stations at GIMPA recorded this event so we can confirm that it was a small earthquake. For the magnitude, we have data of only one of our station, but it tells us that the magnitude is not up to 5, it is somewhere a little above 4, so we are going to some of our stations to retrieve data then we can have enough data, analyse it and give the exact magnitude and location of this earth tremor,"he stated.