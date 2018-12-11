Ghana: President Commissions Lord's Mini Stadium ... As Wembley Set to Roll Out 100 Parks in 2019

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has commissioned a mini stadium which doubles as a community centre for the people of Sukura, a suburb of Ablekuma Central Constituency.

The state-of-the-art artificial park was constructed by a solely owned Ghanaian company - Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited, the leading name in artificial Turf Construction and Management in Ghana.

Addressing a well attended durbar by ministers of state, members of parliament, traditional and religious leaders as well as some supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party, the President, announced that a legislative instrument which would elevate Ablekuma Central into a municipality had been laid in Parliament and very soon Ablekuma Central would become a municipality.

The president called on the chiefs and people in the area to continue believing in his government because his administration would surely honour all their promises.

"Every single community, wherever they are, whoever they are, will benefit from the good policies of the NPP government which is in office today; that is my wish and my heart desire across the country," he said.

President Akufo-Addo further said that, the Zongo Development Fund would continue to promote and support development in Zongos and Inner Cities.

As part of the ceremony, the President unveiled the plague which honored several individual and groups that had contributed in getting Ablekuma Central their first artificial football park.

The Chief Executive Officer of Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited, Robert Tetteh Coleman, said his outfit was set to roll out 100 more artificial football parks in 2019.

He called on corporate organisations and individuals, Members of Parliament, municipal and district assemblies to come on board for the execution of the project.

The realisation of 'One constituency, one artificial football park' would help unearth football talents, protect players from career threatening injuries, curtail juvenal delinquency since the youth would find a common and accessible playground.

Speaking to the press after the commissioning, Lord Commey, the master planner of the project, said he felt proud that the people of Ablekuma Central could now also boast of a good playing field - Lord's Wembley Plus.

The project comprises of the artificial football park, spectator stands (450 seater), flood light, inner perimeter fencing, reserve bench, two separate changing and washrooms (Team A and Team B), VIP sitting area, a gym, conference area and offices.

This brings to 10 the number of parks constructed by Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited. The Madina Zongo Artificial Park and Accra Academy Park in Greater Accra Region, Walewale Zongo Artificial Park in the Northern region and Kyebi Zongo Artificial Park in the Eastern Region.