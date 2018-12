Nairobi — The Central Bank of Kenya has unveiled the new generation coins that will be in circulation from Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new currency was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta at a ceremony held at the CBK headquarters in Nairobi.

The coins launched are for one shilling which bears a giraffe, five shilling bearing a rhino and 10 shilling bearing a lion's image.

There is also the 20 shilling coin that bears the image of an elephant.