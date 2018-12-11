Nigeria: What Delayed My Concert On Sunday - Simi

Nigerian singer,Simisola Bolatito Ogunleye, a.k.a Simi, has finally explained what delayed the commencement of her concert, tagged 'Simi Live In Concert' on Sunday, December 9, which held at the Hard Rock Café, Oniru, Lagos.

According to her, she blamed the delay on logistic issues beyond her control, asking her fans and all those who took out time to attend the much talked about concert to forgive her for the unfortunate delay.

"I'm sorry, I'm probably more upset than everyone, but I accept responsibility. There was a show here the night before and it took forever to clear out and set up. I didn't even have time to sound check. I apologize. That said, I'm so thankful to everyone that came and stayed", she said.

The concert which was supposed to commence at 6pm finally began at about 11pm with about six up and coming music acts opening the show. This obviously got many attendees angry, for introducing that amount of opening acts for a concert which was already about 5-hours late.

Angry with the delay, many fans at the venue went on to rant and condemn the 'Jamb Question' crooner for wasting their time.

Who knows, with her unreserved apologies, she may crawl her way back into the warm hearts of her angry fans.