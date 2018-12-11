South Africa: Doctor Who Will Only Be Back in 2020

Cape Town — The British science fiction series Doctor Who which aired on Showmax will be taking a year-long break from TV screens and only return sometime in 2020 for its 13th season.

The 11th season with actress Jodie Whittaker as the new doctor and first female Time Lord, just concluded, with a bonus New Year's Day episode coming on 1 January 2019 - replacing the traditional Doctor Wh o Christmas day special.

The series filmed the initial few episodes of the 11th season in and around Cape Town and in the Western Cape, South Africa.

Whittaker, along with her character's three new companions played by Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gil and Tosin Cole, will all reprise their roles for the 13th season.

The BBC and the Doctor Who producers haven't as yet given any explanation for the much longer than usual break.

"We're off again! Well we never actually stopped," says Chris Chibnall, Doctor Who executive producer and head writer in a statement.

"As Jodie Whittaker's Doctor and friends have been winning the hearts of families across the nation this autumn, we've been busy with a whole new set of action packed adventures for the 13th Doctor."

"We adore making this show and have been blown away by the response from audiences, so we can't wait to bring more scares, more monsters and more Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole."

The statement is in response to articles that started circulating that both Whittaker and Chibnall are leaving Doctor Who .

Charlotte Moore, BBC director on content, says "We're delighted that the Doctor and her friends will be returning to thrill audiences in 2020. I know Chris and the whole team are already working on a whole new set of exciting adventures. In the meantime we've got a very special episode on New Year's Day for everyone to enjoy.

Source: Channel24