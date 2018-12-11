Kenya: Aga Khan Hospital Gets Accreditation for Its Laboratory Services

The Aga Khan University Hospital has been accredited by the Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists (CAP) for its laboratory services.

The facility is the first in East Africa and the only hospital in Africa to receive the accreditation.

"We are very proud as an institution to be awarded this accreditation which is a testimony of our commitment to the provision of high-quality patient care equivalent to the best hospitals in the world," said Aga Khan University Hospital chief executive Shawn Bolouki in a statement on Monday.

"Quality diagnosis is critical to positive patient care outcomes, and this CAP accreditation is a validation of our laboratory's capability which serves patients from across East Africa and Central." During the CAP accreditation, designed to ensure high standards of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory's records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years.

CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, the safety programme and record, and overall management.

CAP accreditation is one of many firsts for the hospital based in Nairobi.

In July 2003 the hospital became the first in East Africa to be awarded the ISO 9001:2000 (now ISO 9001:2008) by the International Organisation for Standardisation, which is awarded to institutions that are found to conform fully to standards set for quality management systems.