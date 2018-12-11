South Africa: Bus Driver Seriously Burnt After Cape Town Petrol Bomb Attack

A bus driver sustained serious burn wounds while a passenger was also injured after a MyCiTi bus was petrol bombed in Woodstock on Monday night, City of Cape Town fire services have confirmed.

Spokesperson Theo Layne said the attack took place in Roodebloem Road and firefighters responded shortly before 22:00.

Two fire engines and one rescue vehicle attended to the scene.

"[The] driver sustained serious injuries [while] a passenger [sustained] non-critical injuries."

Both were transported to hospital.

Police were on the scene. The motive is not yet known.

Source: News24