Nigeria: We're Ready to Deliver Okowa Again in 2019, Says Nwoko

Asaba — Deputy chairman of Okowa's Governorship Campaign Council, Ned Nwoko, has declared the campaign team's readiness to deliver Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as governor of Delta State a second time in 2019.

While inspecting the ongoing Stars (Sports) University project at Idumuje-Ugboko in Aniocha North Council, late Sunday evening, Nwoko insisted that Anioma must continue in office to complete its two terms mandate.

He told journalists that Okowa had made the right decision with the calibre of people in his campaign team, stressing that "victory is sure for him."

The former House of Representatives member also hinted that he was sure of victory when judgement is eventually given on the eligibility suit he instituted against the serving senator representing Delta North, Peter Nwaoboshi.

Nwoko is alleging manipulation during the PDP senatorial primary election in Delta.

However, Governor Okowa has warned members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to take the weakness of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state for granted.

He also told the PDP campaign council yesterday in Asaba to engage in issue-based campaigns, expressing confidence that the party, which had successfully executed vital projects in the state, would clinch victory in the 2019 general elections.

Okowa charged the Prof. Sam Oyovbaire-led council, which was inaugurated recently by the state chairman of the party, Kingsley Esiso, to embark on ward-to-ward campaign.

"First, I want to thank the party for putting up this campaign council and other bodies to campaign for the PDP in Delta. As we go into the campaigns, it should be issue-based. We are confident that there are achievements for us to campaign with, which will earn us victory.

"Other persons may go out there to insult people and say what they do not know. Don't respond to such persons; tell the story of where we have been, where we are and what we will do, because we have a lot of projects to commission, even as we have commissioned several," he said.