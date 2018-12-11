Nigeria: Bank Directors Seek CIBN Support On Professionalism, Ethics

Bankers under the aegis of Bank Directors' Association of Nigeria (BDAN), have solicited the support of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), in the area of professionalism and ethics in the banking industry.

The Institute's corporation is necessary, as BDAN is planning to hold its conference by the second quarter of 2019, where new directors would be inducted on ethics and professionalism as well as on their roles and responsibilities.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to governing council of the CIBN in Lagos, the president of BDAN, Osaretin Demuren, explained that the aim of the induction will be to enlighten new directors on their roles and responsibilities as directors in the industry, thereby complementing the efforts of the executive directors and CIBN.

Demuren disclosed that the association is working to establish an alumni group for bank directors, where facilitators would be provided to give insight on the ethics of the profession at the induction programme.

He added that the conference is themed, 'Cyber security and performance of banks the role of the board'.

On plans to move the association forward, she said: "I can always advocate for integrity, honesty, which is why we are here. Whatever CIBN is doing, we are only complementing it. What am I bringing on board is just to guide the association to know their roles and responsibilities, and work by rules of the banking industry; it is all about working in line with ethics and professionalism in the banking system."

The President and Chairman of Council, CIBN, Uche Olowu, said the Institute would give BDAN all the necessary support, and applauded efforts in the areas of cyber security; noting that the banking sector is a critical sector in the nation's economy.

Olowu also emphasised the need to promote ethics and professionalism in the sector, while assuring BDAN of CIBN's support in awareness creation, and capacity building of the directors.

"CIBN would give you all the necessary support. Banking is a very important sector and we must find collaborate more to ensure that the non-executives directors are properly trained. We would be entering an alliance with you to making sure our directors are properly trained in fintech because the structures of the banking industry are changing. We are going to work with you to make sure our financial systems are stable."