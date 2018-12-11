Nigeria: You Aren't Messenger of God, PDP Tells Oshiomhole

Abuja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, for attacking former President Olusegun Obasanjo for supporting the aspiration of Atiku Abubakar, saying Oshiomhole is not a messenger of God to deliver such punitive and cruel statement on a former president whose rights of free association is guaranteed by the constitution.

Oshiomhole had last Wednesday said God would decide the case of Obasanjo for reversing himself on Atiku's presidential aspiration.

"Oshiomhole had said: "When you are working with me, and I say you are a thief, God will punish me if I support you. And when you are confused because your supply line has been chopped off, you now entered into a new deal and turned around to support the same person.

"The God that you called with your mouth to punish you if you support the person is about to go to work. And He will go to work in February and He will punish him thoroughly and the person he is supporting in favour of Nigerians."

Reacting to Oshiomole's outburst yesterday, the spokesperson of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Kassim Afegbua, said Oshiomhole is not a messenger of God to deliver such punitive and cruel statement on a former president whose rights of free association and assembly as guaranteed in the constitution of Nigeria.

He noted that if there are people God would punish, it would be those people who are rooting for the continuation of "this incompetent, corrupt, inept and under-performing government that has crippled governance and brought untold hardship, poverty, deprivations and hypocrisy on the people."

Afegbua stated that "a government that has stupendously wasted three years in our national history chasing shadows by promoting nepotism, cronyism, favouritism and selective amnesia in the way and manner they contend with our national vision and mission.

"We cannot continue to reinforce failures and incompetence. We call on all Nigerians to wake up to the responsibility of voting out this clueless and 'baba go-slow' government in 2019.

"If the wife of the President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, could attest to the failures and foibles of her husband in very eloquent manner, we do not see the need for any rational Nigerian to argue further on the inanities of this regime."

The PDP campaign spokesman added that Nigerians cannot afford to have a continuation of this government with a president that is more of a monologue who only talks to diaspora audience any time he travels.

"How can any reasonable Nigerian with his right senses wish for a continuation of such under-performing government? A continuation of a Buhari presidency will be tantamount to disaster and unprecedented corruption," he said.

Afegbua said the president has become a provincial leader who defers to his circle of cronies, who are feasting on the collective patrimony of the country, while those parasitic elements around the president are growing pot bellies, Nigerians in their millions are becoming skeletal because of extreme poverty and deprivation.

He added: "Prices of food items have gone up geometrically while the quality of life has ebbed considerably. We are now internally displaced persons in search of relief materials to survive the excruciating hunger and poverty that is synonymous with President Buhari.

"In 1984, he met price of a loaf of bread at 5 kobo but within six months, it jumped to 70k per loaf. Anybody who truly wishes Nigeria well should not be thinking of returning President Buhari again in 2019."