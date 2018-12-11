Nigeria: EU Envoy Wants End to Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria

Abuja — The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ketil Karlson, has advocated an end to gender-based violence in Nigeria.

He urged relevant stakeholders and authorities to engage in aggressive campaign and measures to put a stop to the menace, stressing that it was committed to ensuring that gender violence ends in the country through activism.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja after 16 days of activism against gender-based violence organised by the EU, Karlson stressed the need for more women and youth involvement in activities to tackle the challenge.

He explained that the event did not in any way suggest activism against the menace within the period in question but for the rest of time on earth.

"Our message is that gender-based violence must stop, and of course we have to say this now but we have to remember it for the rest of the year and for many more years to come because our daughters, wives and mothers don't really deserve to experience violence," he said.

The event, which was attended by the United States (U.S.) and Swedish ambassadors to Nigeria, Stuart Symington and Mrs. Inger Ultvedt, also presented an opportunity for some abused persons to share their experiences.

Dorothy Njemanze, 34 and a victim, survivor and founder of Dorothy Njemanze Foundation, said she had been raped for over 22 times in her lifetime.