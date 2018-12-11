South Africa: ANCYL Branches Join Calls for Mabe to Go

ANC Youth League branches from Alexandra, Midrand, Klipfontein and Modderfontein have joined calls for ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe to step down.

A sexual harassment complaint is expected to be heard by a grievance committee at the ANC's Luthuli House headquarters on Wednesday. It was filed against Mabe by his former personal assistant.

"No one is above the law and no one is above the ANC. We will be waiting very patiently for the grievance committee to deal with this matter, said the league branches through a statement on Tuesday.

Mabe's former assistant who confirmed the complaint to News24, said it had been a "difficult four months" working in Mabe's office.

The 26-year-old claimed the governing party's spokesperson wanted her to have sex with him after he gave her a job in his office.

She also said he knew she did not have full qualifications for the role, but said she told Mabe she was working towards gaining her qualification.

"We encourage Pule Mabe to do the honourable thing and release himself from his responsibilities.

"The mood is that of #PuleMabeMustResign," the statement continues.

PA lauded

The branches also laud the former personal assistant for taking a stand and encouraging other victims of such incidents to speak out.

Speaking to News24, ANCYL zonal chairperson Thabang Lediga said the best thing for Mabe to do was to remove himself from office until the matter was finalised.

"Pule is an ANC member, he knows his responsibilities, he knows our position on gender-based violence and sexual harassment in the workplace," said Lediga.

He added that they were not jumping the gun in calling for Mabe to step down before the matter had been heard.

"We must treat the complainant as the victim. There is a stigma around such issues, we must stand by her," Lediga said.

Source: News24