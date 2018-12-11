Nigeria: FCT Residents Attribute Success of Yellow Fever Vaccination to Sensitisation

Abuja — Residents of six local councils in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have attributed the success of the yellow fever vaccination exercise to massive enlightenment, mobilisation and sensitisation campaigns embarked upon by the FCT Primary Health Care Board, FCT Administration, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCA), the United Nations Children Education Fund (UNICEF), the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well as other stakeholders in the health sector.

Some of the residents, who spoke with The Guardian on the issue, said that all the stakeholders went out en-masse to educate the people on the importance and relevance of the vaccination using various methods of town criers, local music and preaching in the churches and mosques to convince the people.