Nigeria: NGO Tasks Govt On Justice for Elizabeth Ochanya

Asaba — ERA Gate Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, NGO, has urged the Federal Government to ensure that justice was done for late Elizabeth Ochanya, stressing the need to take proactive steps to tackle the problem of child abuse in the country.

Miss Elizabeth Ochanya, a 13-year-old student of Federal Government Girls College, FGGC, in Gboko, Benue State, died of medical complications after she was sexually violated by a father and son.

Founder of the organisa-tion, Mrs Eseoghene Atie, told newsmen the foundation was set to launch this week in Benin City, Edo State, to eradicate child abuse in Nigeria.

She said the launch, with the theme Say No and Speak Out, would be in memory of Elizabeth Ochanya, aimed at advoca-ting zero tolerance for child abuse in the country.

Saying that the NGO was being flagged off after several laudable achievements that it had recorded since it was created last year.