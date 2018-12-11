Nigeria: Govt, ASUU Meeting Inconclusive

Abuja — The meeting held yesterday between the federal government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) made positive progress, but ended inconclusively.

This is coming as the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has threatened to join its academic counterpart in a two-day warning strike, over the non-implementation of the agreement reached with the federal government.

ASUU National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi while speaking with journalists at the end of the closed-door meeting in Abuja, noted that negotiations was still ongoing.

He said both parties were yet to reach a concrete decision.

"For now, we have started to discuss; we are yet to reach any concrete decision. Once we have more information, we will make ourselves available to the press," he said.

The meeting which was held at the instance of the Minister of Education, Mr. Adamu Adamu, was to find a lasting solution to the ongoing strike by the university lecturers.

Meanwhile, the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) has threatened to join its academic counterpart in a two-day warning strike, over the non-implementation of the agreement reached with the federal government.

The protest will begin on December 17 and ends December 19.

A spokesperson for SSANU, Abdussobur Salaam, who disclosed this, said the protest was a decision made at the union's 35th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) on December 5 and 6.