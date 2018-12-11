Nigeria: Court Shifts NBA President, Usoro's Arraignment to Dec 18

The Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday shifted the arraignment of the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mr. Paul Usoro (SAN), till December 18, 2018.

Usoro was charged with an alleged N1.4 billion fraud.

The arraignment earlier scheduled for yesterday before Justice Muslim Hassan could not hold as the NBA President, through his defence team, told the court that the charge sheet had not been served on him.

Usoro was represented in court yesterday by a former NBA President, Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN), who led 12 other Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

Olanipekun said his client came to court on his own despite not being served with the charge sheet, adding that he was ready to accept the service of the charge sheet in the courtroom.

However, the prosecuting counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, said he was not in a position to serve the charge sheet on Usoro, as the charge sheet was with the EFCC investigative office.

While shifting the arraignment till December 18, Justice Hassan directed the EFCC to ensure the service of the charge sheet on Usoro.