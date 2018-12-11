Nigeria: EFCC Denies Raid On Atiku's Sons' Residence

Abuja — The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has described as false report that its operatives at the weekend raided the Abuja residence of two sons of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The Spokesman of the commission, Tony Orilade, who made the denial while speaking with THISDAY yesterday, advised journalists to get their facts right before going to press, recalling that the press had last week reported that the commission froze the accounts of the PDP, vice presidential candidate, Peter Obi, a report which he said was also not true.

An online medium yesterday said the anti-graft agency had raided a building in Abuja, housing an apartment occupied by two sons of Atiku over the weekend.

The online medium additionally said the building also houses an apartment occupied by Chiemeka Orji, son of ex-Abia State Governor, Theodore Orji.

While the online medium quoting its sources said the home of Mr. Abubakar's children was the primary target, it however added that the son of the former Abia State governor was the main target.

However, while responding to the issue, Orilade said the EFCC has been on the trail of one of the sons the former governor of Abia State, Ogonna Orji, through whom he said the father laundered funds belonging to Abia State.

He said the commission had laid siege at a night club in Abuja, where Ogbonna had gone clubbing and only apprehended him around 5a.m. yesterday when he was about entering his vehicle-a range rover worth over N100million.

Orilade said also apprehended along Ogbonna was his friend, Kelvin Ilunah, who was using another car worth about N35 million, a car said to be linked to Ogbonna.

He added that after the arrest, they followed them to their house in Maitama where they conducted search of the three flats which they said is their residence as well as office. According to Orilade, findings by the operatives showed that the rent paid for each of the flats was N13million annually, adding that the commission is currently investigating the motor company where the vehicles were bought.

He wondered where the linkage to Atiku's sons came into the investigation of Theodore Orji, and appealed to journalists to always crosscheck their facts before publication.