11 December 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Courtney Pieters' Killer Gets Two Life Sentences for Her Rape, Murder

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Supplied
Courtney Pieters (file photo)

The Western Cape High Court has sentenced Mortimer Saunders to two life sentences for the rape and murder of 3-year-old Courtney Pieters.

Judge Babalwa Pearl Mantame said on Tuesday: "In the circumstances, a long period of imprisonment will afford him time to reflect on his actions."

The public gallery was filled with people wearing T-shirts with Courtney's pictures on and the words: "Forever in our hearts".

As soon as sentence was handed down the public gallery, whooped and clapped.

He was whisked away quickly.

Saunders was found guilty on November 7 of Courtney's rape and murder. He gave her ant poison to make her sick, then choked her, and used a tower to cover her mouth.

He admitted to murdering her, attributing it to "ill feelings" towards her mother.

He denied rape, saying he touched her private parts only after she died.

She disappeared from the home he lodged at with her mother Juanita, and after a prolonged search her body was found dumped in Epping Industria.

This is a developing story.

Source: News24

South Africa

'Abominable' Former Tax Chief Moyane Loses Big in Court Battle

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has dismissed an application by Tom Moyane to have his sacking from the South… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.