South Africa: Skilled Technicians for the Automotive and Allied Industries

The automotive industry, like other manufacturing industries, is plagued with a lack of skilled workers which is further compounded by the retirement of existing skilled and qualified workers within the automotive industry.

The Gauteng Automotive Learning Centre Project is a partnership between Nissan South Africa (Pty) Ltd (NSA) and the Gauteng Provincial Government and was launched in June 2014. The purpose of the Learning Centre is to create a pipeline of skilled, competent and certified workforce to support the automotive and allied industries as a whole.

In order for the Learning Centre to offer a full value chain of services ranging from training to trade test certification, it needed to establish a Trade Test Centre to service the immediate needs of a sector which is littered with a skilled but non-certified and academically recognised workforce.

The AIDC Trade Test Centre

The Trade Test Centre in the Rosslyn hub services the automotive industry as a whole and forms part of the full value chain of training, testing and certification for trades.

The centrally based trade testing centre accommodates role-players in the automotive and allied industries to actively participate with the developmental and training processes of skilled technicians for the automotive fields.

Trades covered at the AIDC Trade Testing Centre is focused on the following:

Millwright

Auto Electrician

Motor mechanic

Diesel mechanic

Tool maker

Boiler maker

Welding

Spray painting

Fitter and turner

Automotive body repairer

The AIDC offers state-of-the-art manufacturing support facilities, to encourage opportunities for skills development & training at competitive rates.

AIDC Trade Test Centre

The AIDC Trade Test Centre is situated in the heart of Rosslyn, within the largest automotive hub within South Africa.

For more information, also see: AIDC Automotive Supplier Park