South Africa: Former Gauteng's Health Leaders Mahlangu, Hlongwa to 'Step Down' From ANC PEC

The ANC's national leadership has told Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa, involved in scandal and disaster in the Gauteng health system, to step down from the province's provincial leadership. The optics are good for the ANC ahead of the election, but it's just a step in a journey to improved accountability.

Former Gauteng health MECs Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa have been instructed to step down from the ANC's provincial executive committee (PEC) after the party's national working committee (NWC) overruled a decision from the party in the province.

ANC Gauteng Deputy Provincial Secretary Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko wrote to Mahlangu on Monday informing her of the NWC's decision.

"Please note that while the PEC had decided that you should remain a member of the PEC, the NWC has decided that you should step down," Nkomo-Ralehoko wrote.

Letter to Qedani Mahlangu

Mahlangu was instructed to step down immediately, but her ANC membership will not be affected. News24 reported that a similar letter was sent to Hlongwa.

Nkomo-Ralehoko attached a letter from ANC Deputy Secretary General Jessie Duarte that said: "both Comrade Brian...