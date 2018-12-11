11 December 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia Resumes Issuance of Passports

Somalia's Immigration Department has announced the resumption of its operations that include the processing of national identity cards and passports, after modernization of the system for several weeks.

The agency informed the public at large that it will recommence normal processing of applications for renewal and issuance of new passports starting from Today, and apologized for the inconvenience.

It says applicants may now submit their applications for passports through the Regional and district offices of the Immigration Service.

In the past, the immigration announced it expanded its services to across the country and opened immigration offices in all the states so that it is easily accessible to all citizens.

