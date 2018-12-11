Africa: President Akufo-Addo Commissions Biggest Baby Diaper Manufacturing Company in Africa

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commissioned a $40 Million Baby Diaper Factory, Sunda Ghana Limited, the biggest diaper manufacturing company in Africa, under Government's One District, One Factory (1D1F) initiative.

Sunda Ghana Limited, located at New Bortianor, in the Greater Accra Region, is a subsidiary of Sunda International, a business conglomerate, and manufacturers of Kleensoft detergent, hardwares and diapers.

The Ghana branch of Sunda International, which was established in 2004, has seen the establishment of other subsidiaries, namely Washing Powder, Hardware and Baby Diaper factories.

In October 2017, the company started the cutting and filling of an abandoned quarry site, to pave way for the construction of the Baby Diaper Factory under the Government's flagship programme, "One District One, Factory initiative."

Currently, Sunda Ghana Limited has 400 employees, of which about 98 percent are Ghanaians, and intents to employ additional 400 Ghanaians to augment the staff strength.

Commissioning the Project, President Akufo-Addo said, it was imperative that government create a plain levelling field for Ghanaian industries to compete fairly and become global giants.

This, the President noted, would limit the importation of products into the country, which could be produced here to create jobs and prosperity for Ghanaians.

President Akufo-Addo said the cordial relations between himself and the Chinese President, Xi Jinping, would see a lot of Ghana-China business establishments in the country.

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Alan Kyerematen, said industry in 2016, recorded a negative growth due to the unfavourable policies implemented at the time.

However, he indicated that, when President Akufo-Addo and his government assumed office in 2017, through the President's vision of industrial transformational drive - the introduction of 1D1F policy, the narrative had changed, recording a 16.7 percent growth at the end of 2017.

Mr. Alan Kyerematen said additional tax incentives have been approved by Cabinet - seeking Parliamentary approval - for businesses under 1D1F programme.

The China's Ambassador to Ghana, Shiting Wang expressed his appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for commissioning the project, adding that this was the outcome of Government's flagship initiative - "One District, One Factory."

He said China recognizes the partnership with Ghana, as "very important and strategic," and pledged his country's support to the Government's 1D1F initiative.

The Chief of Bortinor, Nii Aquaye Bonsu, commended the President over the implementation of his pledges during the 2016 elections by creating a separate District Assembly for them, constructed Jamestown Fishing Harbour, and established the One district, One Factory as promised.

The Chief Nii Aquaye Bonsu, pleaded with President Akufo-Addo and his government to construct and upgrade Bortianor - Weija township roads to facilitate commercial activities.