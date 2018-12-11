Ghana: National Farmers' Award Winner Dies

This year's National Farmers Day celebration came with the sudden death of one of the national award winners, Issah Nayawo, 46, resident of Jasikan in the Volta Region.

He was awarded posthumously on Friday at the National Farmers' Day, held at the Alhaji Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, Tamale, graced by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The late Nayawo, a settler farmer, who hailed from Chereponi in the Northern Region, died in Tamale last Sunday during the one week camping for the national award winners.

A Deputy Minister of Food and agriculture, Dr Sagri Bambangi, who confirmed the death to the Ghanaian Times on Friday, said the late Nayawo had since been buried in accordance with Muslim tradition.

Dr Bambangi expressed condolences to the bereaved family, and said the death of Nawayo was "sudden" adding "it suggests that as people we need to take preventive care seriously, the average Ghanaian must have regular medical check up."

The late Nawayo was among 73 farmers and fishers, selected through a vigorous exercise conducted by a team of assessors, to receive national awards in Tamale.

He was, however, not physically present to receive the award as death laid its icy hands on him, a few days to the event.

The theme for this year's event was "Agriculture: Moving Ghana Beyond Aid", which underlines the commitment of the government to transform the economy through modernisation of agriculture for sustainable development.