Ghana: St Augustus Complex School Wins Quiz Competition

St Augustus Complex School has emerged winners at a quiz competition organised by the Knowledge Chase Foundation (KCF), a non- governmental organisation (NGO) in Accra on Saturday.

The school won after a keen competition between four schools within the Ayi Mensah, Danfa and Amrahia communities.

Danfa 2 Municipal Assembly (M/A) School came second with 37 points, Amrahia M/A followed with 33 points, Kweiman M/A had 30 points earning them the third position, Otinibi M/A came fourth with 29 points whiles the winners had 38 points.

The one day events took participants through personal development, self empowerment lessons as well as advise on their career choices.

The founder of the organisation, Mrs Priscilla Dzifa Norman in her address said the foundation is aimed at empowering children, building their capacities and promoting vocational skills among the students.

She noted that the counselling would help create opportunities and assist the students to make quality choices in their subject and school selections with their career aspirations in mind.

Mrs Norman said the organisation desires to groom young people to attain the pinnacle of their careers, build confidence in order for them to create sustainable wealth for themselves.

The Chairman of the occasion, Mr Dickson Tsidi advised the students to develop technical and vocational skills in addition to their studies.

He said learning a skill did not mean they were academically poor but was vital for the development of an individual in the society and would enhance their problem solving abilities.

Mr Tsidi noted that technical and vocational knowledge would provide relevant employment skills for the students.

He further challenged the students to be advocates of change in their communities saying that "the country needed problem solvers."