Ghana: Crime Officers Build Capacity

Twenty two crime officers have undergone capacity building to equip them with skills and knowledge required to effectively identify and classify various corruption cases and crime, to facilitate justice delivery in the country.

The day's workshop was organised by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service and Strengthening Action against Corruption (STAAC), a United Kingdom non-governmental organisation, on Accra.

Participants were drawn from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Narcotic Control Board, Economic and Organised Crime Office, Bureau of National Investigations and Financial Intelligence Centre, across the country.

The Director-General of the CID, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, expressed worry that some police personnel and those of other investigative agencies were unable to compile accurate statistics on corruption cases for use in annual reports.

She noted that some corruption offences reported to the police have wrongfully been classified as fraud and theft cases, which was seriously impeding the work of the police and other security personnel.

DCOP Addo-Danquah stressed the need to educate the personnel on corruption issues, to help them rightfully identify offences, for investigation, and to boost generation of data on crime.

The CID Director-General urged the participants to apply and share the knowledge and experience acquired at the workshop, saying "I would urge you participants to train others with the knowledge attained".

Topics discussed included overview of annual reporting on law enforcement, presentation on private and public sector corruption, statistical skills, criminal code and corruption reporting.