Ghana: IUCG Admits 350 New Students

A total of 350 students have been admitted into the Islamic University College, Ghana (IUCG) to pursue various academic programmes in the 2018/2019 academic year.

With 160 and 190 being females and males respectively, the students are undertaking programmes in the field of communication, Business Administration, Religious Studies and the newly introduced diploma and degree courses in Early childhood Education.

Of the total number, 175 are pursuing Business Administration, Communication Studies, 120, Religious Studies, 30, while 25 were admitted into the faculty of Education and Psychology.

President of IUCG, Dr. Mohsen Maarefi, challenged freshmen to have faith and knowledge to achieve the ultimate goal of academic success and project the good brand of the University College during their stay.

"Pay attention to seeking knowledge and have faith while acquiring it. We need knowledge and faith to provide our services to the nation and to humanity at large," he added.

Dr. Seyyed Muradi, a Senior Lecturer, Al Mustapha International University encouraged the students to learn hard to make their parents proud and not make their toil be in vein adding that it was important to acquire faith and be useful to your family and the society.

Vice President, in-charge of Academic Affairs, Dr. Gamel Nasser Adam, cautioned the students to be of good behavior and make good use of technological innovation and skills in achieving their aims.

A representative of the year group, Fatimatu Suleman, congratulated her colleagues for the official induction as students of the University College and advised them to focus on their studies to acquire the knowledge to be able to contribute to society and maximize their potentials.