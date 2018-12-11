Ghana: Nakung Regent Released

Tamale — The Regent of Nakung, in the Northern Region, Adams Bawa Mahama, was released, after a combine team of military and police personnel on Sunday took him to Tamale, the regional capital.

The regent was in Yendi to pay homage to the Kampakuya-Na Abdulai Yakubu Andani when the security picked him at his residence.

The regent of Nakung, Mahama, who is a prison officer, had just performed his late father's funeral last Friday, at Nakung, at Gushegu.

No official reason has been assigned to the regent's arrest as the Northern Regional Police Command remained silent on the matter.

All efforts to get the Regional Police Command to speak to the matter yielded no results as phones of the Northern Regional Police Public Relation Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammed Yussif Tanko were turned off, and he could, therefore, not be contacted over the issue.

Reliable information available to the Ghanaian Times indicated the operation was carried out by the national security.

The arrest of the regent of Nakung resulted in tension in Tamale as youth group believed to be sympathisers and family of the Andani royal gate of the Dagbon chieftaincy divide besieged the residence of the Northern Regional Minister, Mr. Salifu Saeed, demanding the immediate release of the regent.

The youth vowed to continue to stay at the residence of the Regional Minister until the regent was release by the security personnel.

Northern Regional Minister Mr. Saeed could not be reach for his comment on the issue as his phones were also turned off.

Security sources indicated that the arrest was in connection with a breach of the roadmap aimed at ensuring peace in the Dagbon area, and the regional minister had calmed the tension.

Family sources had alleged that the regent was arrested because he performed his father's final funeral rites, and was supposed to pay homage to the Regent of Dagbon for him to select the next of kin for Karaga.

But according to security sources, the regent's move to pay homage to the regent of Dagbon was aimed at ensuring that he was crowned the Overlord of Karaga.

That, according to the security sources was in breach of the peace roadmap.