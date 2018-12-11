10 December 2018

Nigeria: Doyin Okupe Detained By EFCC - PDP

By Bankole Idowu

Media Adviser to the Director General of PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe has been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

According to a Tweet by Kola Ologbondiyan on Monday night he said 'Media Adviser to the Director General of PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, @doyinokupe detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes commission.

'It is a season of assault, harassment and intimidation for the members of PDP.' he stated.

Details shortly... '

You will recall last week that the EFCC invaded Doyin Okupe's residence in ilupeju where he promised to visit the Anti-graft agency this week.

