Nigeria: Doyin Okupe Detained By EFCC - PDP

Media Adviser to the Director General of PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe has been detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

According to a Tweet by Kola Ologbondiyan on Monday night he said 'Media Adviser to the Director General of PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, @doyinokupe detained by the Economic and Financial Crimes commission.

'It is a season of assault, harassment and intimidation for the members of PDP.' he stated.

-- Kola Ologbondiyan (@officialKolaO) 10 December 2018

You will recall last week that the EFCC invaded Doyin Okupe's residence in ilupeju where he promised to visit the Anti-graft agency this week.