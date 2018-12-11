Uganda: Downpour in Kampala Paralyses Traffic

Photo: Joseph Beyanga/Monitor

Traffic on 8th Street-Industrial Area, Kampala, following the Tuesday storm.

A Tuesday downpour in Kampala left most city roads flooded and traffic flow paralysed.

On most roads in Kampala, motorists spent hours stuck in traffic gridlocks.

Errant drivers who tried to break the rules after losing patience were stopped and penalized by overwhelmed traffic officers.

"It took me 50 minutes to get from 8th Street this morning, to Sheraton [Kampala Hotel], then an hour and half to Bugolobi," said Mr Tony Glencross, a motorist.

Another motorist, Mr Joseph Beyanga also tweeted: "Saying that you're stuck in Traffic during the rain in Kampala is like expecting miracles from the Special State House based Anti-Corruption unit!"

Dozens of pedestrians sought shelter on verandas of several buildings as rain that started at about 7am poured.

What others said

Siima Priscilla on twitter said: "This rain in Kampala is getting out of hand."

James Moses Omara-Ogwang said: "Heavy rain in Kampala as we move into the middle of December? And Trump still continues to deny climate change!"

@muwangz1989 tweeted: "Today's rain in Kampala is for the record books. It's been falling for over 14 hours!!!"