Uganda: Parents, Teachers Tasked to Prioritize Science Education for Girls

Mpigi — Mr David Ssekyole, Mpigi District Education Officer (DEO) has tasked parents and teachers to strengthen the teaching of science to the girl child by equipping them with skills that, in future after studies, will help them "to compete with their brothers" in the job markets.

"Please make them (girls) your priority in science education because it is the only way to solve their societal problems. Stop the tendency of neglecting them with a belief that they are inferior and useless in this universe," he said.

He made the remarks at the official opening of the annual STEM (promoting of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) mentoring Camp at St. Maria Goretti S.S, Katende in Mpigi District on Monday, under the theme: "Research, Learn and Share through Science Education for a Bright Future."

According to Ms Suzan Opok Tumusiime, executive director of the Forum for African Women Educationalists, Uganda Chapter (FAWE-U), they organized a three-day camp, together with the Ministry of Education and Sports with an aim of promoting science, technology, engineering and mathematics especially among the girls in schools, exposing great innovations through exhibitions and sharing students experiences on science education in the new millennium.

"We need to support the girls in education. Stop the belief that girls cannot do sciences. Science is their fact of life and begins at home, not in the laboratories," Ms Opok said.

"As we're looking at the girl child to be perfect in education, let us also join hands to fight sexual abuse in and outside schools. The vice must stop now and our security authorities should also improve on the operations to arrest everyone who is engaging in the practices of early child marriages," she added.

The guest of honour Ms Mary Gunteese, Principal Education Officer in charge of secondary schools in the Ministry of Education and Sports said that Uganda is currently challenged with a problem of having few science teachers in all schools.

"We are arranging to recruit more permanent secondary science teachers next year to kick the challenge of low enrolment in the science subjects out of our education system," she said.

