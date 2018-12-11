Nigeria: Pharmaccess Graduates 1st Set of Its Health Mgt Programme

The first cohort of 41 participants weekend graduated from PharmAccess Foundation's Health Management Programme developed in collaboration with Enterprise Development Centre of Pan Atlantic University in Lagos.

For over 11 years, the Foundation has been catalyzing the health markets in Nigeria. Since that time, the foundation has designed and implemented various initiatives in the demand as well as the supply sides leading to visible improvement of the healthcare systems in the states and businesses that it supports. Through the Medical Credit Fund, it provided technical assistance to banks and facilitated the provision of loans to about 400 healthcare businesses amounting to over $5.5 million.

According to the Country Director, PharmAccess Foundation, Mrs Njide Ndili, to build the capacity of healthcare providers to run their businesses as profitable entities, the foundation partnered with the Enterprise Development Centre of the Pan Atlantic University to design and deploy the Health Management Program, HMP.

Ndili explained that HMP is a blended learning certificate programme designed to teach healthcare providers about the business of healthcare. She said with a robust curriculum and a faculty that consists of seasoned local and international healthcare and business professionals, the HMP provides immense value to the attendees.

"PharmAccess subsidized the tuition fees for the participants graduating today by 50 per cent and this was done in partnership with Commonwealth Development Centre, CDC, UK. It also engaged its partner banks, Diamond Bank and Sterling Bank to provide support for the program with the aim of making it more affordable to healthcare professionals all over Nigeria.

"The first cohort of the program commenced in December 2017 with 41 participants from the public and private sectors of the healthcare system. Participants came from Lagos, Owerri, Asaba, Warri, Enugu, Calabar, and Awka.

Edo N-Power, Google train 3000 beneficiaries on digital skills

The second cohort commenced in September 2018 with participants from other cities like Ilorin and Abuja. This signifies a high level of acceptance of the program by healthcare professionals in Nigeria.

In her message, the Country Director said: "On this day, as we graduate the first cohort of 41 participants, we urge them to become our healthcare ambassadors for good business practices and to carry your knowledge forward to others in their establishment. We also welcome more partners to support us in our efforts and in making this healthcare business training a prerequisite to run a healthcare facility so that many more healthcare professionals can become beneficiaries of it. What started as a dream in our minds to help build capacity in a structured system has become reality."

Responding, one of the participants, Dr. Babatunde Olujobi, said doctors are not taught about business in medical school, describing the programme as one of the best things to happen in Nigeria's healthcare system.