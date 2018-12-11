South Africa: Whiteley Named Sarpa President

Cape Town — Springbok and Lions No 8 Warren Whiteley has been elected as the new president of the South African Rugby Players' Association (SARPA).

He takes from his fellow Springbok team-mate Eben Etzebeth who served in the role since 2016.

SARPA is a division of the rugby players' organisation, MyPlayers, and is responsible to negotiate the minimum employment terms of all professional rugby players in South Africa.

Following Whiteley's appointment, Lizo Gqoboka, Chiliboy Ralepelle and Pieter-Steph du Toit were also elected to the SARPA Executive Committee and will now have the opportunity to represent the players within the organisational structures of MyPlayers.

Whiteley attended his first meeting as the newly elected president in Johannesburg on Tuesday and marked his appointment as a great honour along with an immense responsibility.

"I'm really looking forward to the role and to make a positive contribution when representing the players. There have been great leaders before me and hopefully I can carry on and make a difference. It's a big honour for me as I have been a member of the players' organisation since the start of my professional rugby career and I'm quite excited now to represent the players in this role," said Whiteley.

On behalf of all the professional rugby players, Whiteley thanked Etzebeth for the value he contributed to the players' organisation while he was serving as president and also welcomed Gqoboka, Ralepelle and Du Toit as newly elected executive members.

"I am new to this role but looking forward to contributing to the overall well-being of the players and to work with my peers for the greater good of the game," Gqoboka concluded.

Source: Sport24