11 December 2018

Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana: Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Congratulates New NMC Chair

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs has congratulated Mr Yaw Boadu- Ayeboafoh, on his election as the Chairman of the National Media Commission.

A statement signed by Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, said the ministry was of the hope that "your education, experience and exposure would prove phenomenal in the execution of your mandate".

Mr Boadu-Ayeboafoh is a member of the Advisory Board of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and accordingly the statement described his election to "the lofty office of chairman of the NMC as an impressive achievement and as a board member of our ministry, we share in the good news".

