Cameroon: Daniel Mongue Nyamsi - Understands the Challenges of the Time

The 43 year-old experienced manager's dream is to give his good ideas in the development of football.

Daniel Mongue Nyamsi is a potential candidate for the post of president in the upcoming FECAFOOT elections on December 12, 2018. Daniel Mongue Nyamsi is courageous and full of ambitions. Giving football a different look is the motto of Daniel Nyamsi who says since Cameroonian football stakeholders are unable to be together due to worthless and unproductive disputes, he intends to bring reconcile Cameroon football family in order to pave the way for the development of football.

Born on November 28, 1975 in Njombe in the Mungo Division of the Littoral Region, Daniel Nyamsi Mongue has a sound educational background. After high school education, he got admission into the Department of History in Faculty of Letters and Social Sciences in the University of Yaounde I in 1995. Three years later, he obtained a degree in history. In 1999 he obtained a Masters Degree in Political Sciences in the University of Yaounde II. One year earlier, he passed the entrance into ENAM in 1998 where he studied Customs in the Finance Department. After obtaining his certificate from ENAM he worked in the Douala Ports Authority as Inspector of Visits and until 2008 he occupied several posts of responsibility in Customs Headquarters in Douala. In 2011 he was appointed Head of the Control Brigade in the Littoral I Customs Sector, a post which he is occupying till date. Daniel Nyamsi Mongue has a great passion for football. He is an associate promoter of several football clubs notably Bodiman FC, Bama FC, and Degrando FC. Also, in 2014 during the electoral process led by the first Normalisation Committee of FECAFOOT, he was a delegate from Nkam Division. He is a young Cameroonian who masters the challenges of the time. He is well trained and an experienced manager. Daniel Nyamsi Mongue hails from the Nkam Division.