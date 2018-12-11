Cameroon: Dismissal of a Judicial and Legal Officer

Decree N°2018/763 of 10 December 2018

The President of The Republic, Hereby Decrees As Follows: Article 1. Mrs. DOUDOU Marthe, spouse SOUKSOUNA (Sce. 554-457-J), Judicial and Legal Officer, 2nd scale, is, with effect from 2nd January 2013, date she abandoned her duties, dismissed from the Magistracy corps with suppression of pension rights. Article 2. This Decree shall be registered and published in the Official Gazette in English and French. Yaounde, 10 December 2018 (s) Paul BIYA The President of the Republic