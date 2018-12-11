Cameroon: UBA Graduates Pioneer Medical Doctors

The 8th convocation ceremony of that institution took place on Saturday December 8, 2018, sending 62 medical doctors to the job market.

The University of Bamenda (UBa) ceremonial ground was the venue where over five thousand graduating students, parents, administrative and security officials as well aswell-wishers gathered to witness the 8th convocation ceremony of that institution.This year's event was exceptionalas UBa graduated its first batch of medical doctors. The 62 medical doctors were amongst the 5,327 graduates who performed the convocation rituals in a purely Anglo-Saxon tradition. The University of Bamenda has been hardest hit by the ongoing socio-politicalcrisis rocking the region as in the past two months lecturers and students have been killed while some have been kidnapped and reports have it that others are still under captivity. It was almost another sad day as the separatist fighters showed their ugly faces that early Saturday morning but thanks to security forces who fired back and neutralized them.

However these series of events did notplay down on the convocation ceremony as people braved the odds to make it to the ceremonial ground. While paying tribute to those that have lost their lives of recent, the Vice Chancellor Prof. Theres a Nkuo Akenji saluted the students who pursued their education during the trying moments. She used the opportunity to thank the Head of State, Paul Biya for the infrastructural development in UBa. She was proud to add that the institution now has 12 fully established schools and faculties.The Vice Chancellor called on the graduating students to be good examples where ever they go. She said the University has given them the best as a result they should give out their best to the society. Representing the Minister of Higher Education, North West Governor Adolphe Lele L'afrique congratulated the students for their hard work and bravery. He said while on the field they should shun corruption and other bad practices that hinder the development of the country. He warned them not to abandon their duty posts especially in the rural areas.

The academic discourse by Prof Talla Kashim entreated the students to be morally upright and put their skills at the scale of 4 from the Faculty of Health Sciences Department of Medical Laboratory.