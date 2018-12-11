Cameroon: Cycling Race of "Great Opportunities"

The first edition of the competition took place in Yaounde on Sunday December 9, 2018.

The Tsinga ceremonial grounds in the Yaounde II Subdivision was the arrival and departure points of the first edition of the national cycling race called "Race of Big Opportunities" on Sunday December 10, 2018. Organised by the Cameroon Cycling Federation (FECACYCLIMSE), the competition brought together some 30 cyclists from clubs from four regions of the country. The cyclists rode across major streets of Yaounde covering a distance of 82km. For two hours the inhabitants of Tsinga and elsewhere watched with passion young Cameroonians display rich talents in the sport. As they rode past, the public lined the streets to cheer and encourage the athletes.

At the end of the competition, Robert Fozing Dassie from SNH Velo Club Yaounde was the first finishing the race in 2h12'54". He was followed by Clovis Kamzong Abossolo and Tella Arthuce all from SNH Velo Club. It should be recalled that the first six athletes in the general classification came from the SNH Velo Club. The seventh athlete, Yannick Nanko came from Cyclo Velo Club of Douala. Last Sunday's race marked the opening of the new sports season for cycling in Cameroon. Also, as part of the opening of season, two other races were organised in the Littoral Region; one in the city of Douala and another in Dibombari near Douala. The President of the Cameroon Cycling Federation, Honoré Yossi said the competition was intended to help improve cycling in Cameroon. He said the main objective was to prepare Cameroonian cyclists for major international competitions which will take place in January and February 2019.

These are the Cycling Tour of Gabon which will take place from January 22 to 27, 2019 and the Race of Hope which will take place in Cameroon from February 4 to 9, 2019. Also Cameroon will take part in the Tour of Rwanda. He said the Tour of Rwanda is particular in that it is open to professional cyclists. As a result, the Cameroonian cyclists need to prepare hard in order to put up a good performance in the competition.