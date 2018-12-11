Cameroon: Human Rights Day - Protecting Rights of Migrants On Spotlight

The 70thedition of the International Day on Human Rights was commemorated on December 10, 2018 on the theme, "All united for human rights."

"We are commemorating the 70th anniversary of International Day of Human Rights in Cameroon at the time where there is a special concern for the future and rights of migrants. We are talking about migrants of all categories being they economic, political, asylum seekers or even the internally displaced persons. It is worrying situation at the global stage." This was the declaration of the Chairman of the National Commission on Human Rights and Freedoms, Dr Chemuta Divine Banda at the Yaounde National Advance School of Administration and Magistracy on December 10, 2018 where the 70th edition of the International Day on Human Rights was commemorated.

Dr Banda explaining why the special attention of this commemoration is on the rights of migrants and the various phenomena affecting the lives of migrants said, "Many people displaced from their places of origin by war and unemployment are treated in the host communities in a way that is not dignifying, brutalised, tortured and killed." Stating that the right to life and dignity deserves more attention, he cited the cases of innocent children deprived of the right to education, kidnapped or forcibly recruited by armed groups. He also cited the case of elderly persons, persons living with disabilities and ethnic minorities who are rejected, women suffering violence and abuse of all kinds, migrants, real "stowaway" victims, or accomplices of human trafficking in Libya, Kuwait and other parts of the world. As a solution, Dr Chemuta Divine Banda said, "We must therefore work to promote the legal, political, economic and security conditions for a resumption to social life, where every citizen, regardless of his sociological membership, will find full satisfaction to their basic needs and participate in the development of the country." He further enjoined everybody to work together to defend the rights inspired values and principle, and equally to mobilise without failing to protect institutions that have heavy responsibility to embody such rights. In all, the Human Right Commission Chairman called for all to work for peace and specified that, "working for peace also entails breaking down the foundations of division and hatred." Other speakers during the occasion stated the place of the respect of human rights for peace and development to reign in society. The commemoration co-organised by the National Commission on Human Rights and Freedoms and the Cameroon Bar Council also witnessed the final competition on eloquence and advocacy on human rights.