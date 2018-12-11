Cameroon: Bilingualism Practice - Cameroon Learns From Canada's Experience

A Canadian delegation had talks at the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism on December 10, 2018.

The Chairperson of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism, Peter Mafany Musonge on December 10, 2018 had discussions with the visiting Canadian delegation made up of the Director General for West and Central Africa at Global Affairs Canada, Jennifer Goosen and the Canadian High Commissioner to Cameroon, Nathalie O'Neil.

Talking after the discussions, High Commissioner Nathalie O'Neil said, " It is always a good opportunity to come to the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingualism and Multiculturalism to talk about Canada's experience in bilingualism and multiculturalism and to share experiences on how we can work together in the future." Future partnership, she said, will be on how Canada can help Cameroon in building bilingualism and multiculturalism. Canada, she specified, has a government machinery at the central and provincial levels on how to implement the bilingualism policy. After sharing the experiences, she said, Cameroon will be free to take decisions that can foster bilingualism and living together. The visit of the Director Ge neral for West and Central Africa at Global Affairs Canada, Jennifer Goosen to Cameroon is an opportunity for her to have many meetings with government authorities and civil society leaders to get a good picture of how things are in Cameroon, the High Commissioner explained. Nathalie O'Neil said they have been discussing topics of common interest. One of them is the ongoing socio-political crisis in the North West and South West Regions and challenges faced now by these regions and Cameroon as whole.